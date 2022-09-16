Warm weekend, cool to start next week in Calgary
Dwindling smoke will linger for another day; your Friday smoke forecast is expected to remain near an air quality health value of 4 (moderate risk), with some areas reaching a 5. South of Calgary, the smoke could reach an air quality rating in the higher-risk area, which may bring air quality advisories back for a day.
There remains a chance of showers Saturday evening on the absolute periphery of the system that crossed into central Alberta Thursday. Maybe a millimetre's worth of rain will fall in the evening. There's a running risk of thundershowers also tacked on, here.
Saturday and Sunday are near-seasonal, but then we experience a falling barometer and dip into a trough. While Sunday may end up right on the average line, bar none, the Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will leave something to be desired for a few residents who weren’t quite ready for that summer feeling to end.
Fear not; the five-day forecast only shows the downslope. The pattern undulates and pops right back toward seasonal by Thursday.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Friday
- Mainly sunny, slight chance of showers
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: a few clouds, low 8 C
Saturday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: a few clouds, low 6 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: clear, low 8 C
Monday
- Increasing cloud, evening showers
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: showers low 5 C
Tuesday
- Mainly cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: clear, low 3 C
Today's pic is sent to us from Tom, who didn’t apply context – it’s a beaut all the same!
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
