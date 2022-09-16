Warm weekend, cool to start next week in Calgary

Viewer Tom's rural rainbow photo. Viewer Tom's rural rainbow photo.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

A surging tide of people - ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham - have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.

Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?

Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.

Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin

A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina