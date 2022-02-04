Warm west wind for Calgary today
We're "steady as she goes" into the warm-up. Overnight temperatures didn't rise tremendously, but they didn’t fall, either. We'll be setting for zero by the noon hour, with afternoon gusts in the 50 km/h range. To the south and southwest, gusts may peak at 100 km/h. This includes the Foothills County.
There is also a system generating snowfall warnings up by Grande Prairie. Its passage will track it due east over the coming days, but there are local impacts; on one hand, it assists in pulling wind off of the foothills locally, and on the other, it now opens us to a small chance of showers tomorrow. It won't be much, if it happens.
By Sunday, this warming trend couples with a ridge of high pressure, opening us to loads of sunshine and an even warmer day. This holds on Monday, too. Enjoy the warmup!
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high 6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 0 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy, chance of showers mid-afternoon
- Daytime high 7 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -5 C
Sunday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high 11 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high 10 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 1 C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 3 C
On yesterday's 6 o'clock news, I featured a beautiful photo of a Great Gray Owl, taken by Glen Bell. He sent a couple, and I wanted to show the other one for our pic of the day here!
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!
