Warm west wind for Calgary today

We're "steady as she goes" into the warm-up. Overnight temperatures didn't rise tremendously, but they didn’t fall, either. We'll be setting for zero by the noon hour, with afternoon gusts in the 50 km/h range. To the south and southwest, gusts may peak at 100 km/h. This includes the Foothills County.

There is also a system generating snowfall warnings up by Grande Prairie. Its passage will track it due east over the coming days, but there are local impacts; on one hand, it assists in pulling wind off of the foothills locally, and on the other, it now opens us to a small chance of showers tomorrow. It won't be much, if it happens.

By Sunday, this warming trend couples with a ridge of high pressure, opening us to loads of sunshine and an even warmer day. This holds on Monday, too. Enjoy the warmup!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of showers mid-afternoon

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

On yesterday's 6 o'clock news, I featured a beautiful photo of a Great Gray Owl, taken by Glen Bell. He sent a couple, and I wanted to show the other one for our pic of the day here!

