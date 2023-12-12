Warm, windy, then wet in Calgary over the next few days

Colder air funneling into southern Alberta early Tuesday held ambient temperatures and wind chill values to the minus teens to minus 20s for some communities.

An incoming ridge of high pressure extending from the northwestern United States into British Columbia will move over western Alberta Tuesday and Wednesday and push temperatures above freezing.

This ridge is expected to extend into northeastern Alberta and into the Northwest Territories elevating temperatures for these areas to well above seasonal.

Locally, topography and recent weather events will produce a slightly different weather story for southern Alberta.

The recent snow fall and resulting snow cover will counter the effects of the incoming solar radiation, or insolation, due to the high albedo of snow and ice.

The lighter colour and reflective properties of snow will end up reflecting a portion of the insolation rather than allowing for full absorption of the heat. Locations that have less snow cover can expect mid-week temperatures to be warmer than those areas sitting under a thicker layer of snow and ice.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal for Calgary and area allowing for some melting (especially in areas that are in direct sunlight) but with less than eight hours between sunrise and sunset, the opportunity to receive that insolation is decreased.

Winds will pick up Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with gusts around 80 km/h forecast for southwestern Alberta.

The warmest temperatures of the week will occur in southern Alberta on Wednesday, with another infusion of moisture expected by Thursday.

Calgary will initially see mixed precipitation before snow, and by the end of Thursday around five centimetres of snow is possible.