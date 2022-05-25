Warm with wind for Calgary Wednesday

West wind sets up aloft over Calgary for a couple of days; this will mean warm, dry days for parts of our province sorely wishing for the opposite:

Wednesday and Thursday are mixing and matching from the same components: westerly wind will press in at up to 40 km/h, the sky will remain largely clear, and our temperatures will aim for 20 C.

Thankfully, the warm and dry spell doesn't last long (with an apology issued for those wishing it would). Another spell of cooler weather lies just around the corner, banked around a trough that sets in Friday. When it pushes the heat out of the region, there's an above-marginal chance Calgary sees its first actual thunderstorm of the season – still, it remains a little ways away, so we’ll practice patience on that for now.

Areas in the south end of our province – namely those a fair 30 to 50 millimetres shy of their seasonal precipitation by now – are aiming for over 20 millimetres by Monday. Calgary, meanwhile, will be on the northern periphery of this approach. As of this morning, the local expectation has boosted, yet still holds our city between six and 10 millimetres by Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 5 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: cloudy, low 11 C

Friday

Cloudy, showers, risk of p.m. thundershower

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 8 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C

Sunday

Cloudy, rain

Daytime high: 13 CEvening: partly cloudy, low 5 C

Today's pic is of a rain-brewing sky over Calgary yesterday, taken by Terry with a drone!

<Terry>

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!