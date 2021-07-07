CALGARY -- Wednesday afternoon could bring back the risk of severe weather across southern Alberta. Starting in the afternoon, moisture makes its way over the mountain parks and moves east into the region.

Isolated thunderstorms may pop up through the afternoon and evening.

Extreme southern and southeastern Alberta could see the greatest risk of large hail, heavy rain, and even tornado development.

Scattered showers continue overnight before tapering off late Thursday morning.

General rainfall amounts for areas south of Red Deer could range between five and 10 millimetres, but as much as 50-75 mm may fall under a stalled thunderstorm.

Here’s the five day:

Wednesday

Becoming cloudy, afternoon showers or thunderstorms

Daytime high: 26 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, overnight showers, 14 C

Thursday

Cloudy with early morning showers, partly cloudy after that

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 14 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Clear, 14 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Chance of evening showers or thunderstorms, 15 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy morning, afternoon sun

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 13 C