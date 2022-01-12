Warmer, milder wind for Calgary today

We're not quite through that west wind yet. Another warm morning is on tap thanks to stronger gusts coming out of the west, which should top into the high 40s, low 50 km/h range. These gusts are tapering into the afternoon, providing milder conditions for our area.

Tomorrow's forecast gets the "most improved" award, for those enjoying this warm spell – conditions that were expected to drop off earlier in the day and provide us a wave of showers mixed with snow have shoved back a couple of hours. That means we'll see a warmer high temperature. That warmer high, however, likely means more wind when things do change into the evening. Gusts from the north between 40 and 50 km/h are possible, as we drop into the negatives.

The weekend hasn't shaken up all that much from yesterday evening's forecast – milder temperatures are expected, with highs in the positives and a mainly clear skyline. Saturday remains on top for warmth through the weekend, though not quite to the spoiled levels we've gotten this week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Mainly sunny, breezy AM

Daytime high 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, chance of evening showers/flurries, windy

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: flurries tapering, mainly cloudy, low -7 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Another big day for weather photos – really appreciating the number that are coming through right now, though it's making it challenging to select a pic of the day for the 6 o'clock news!

Tenzin will lead today – he's ten years old and snapped this on his way to school yesterday! Thanks to Pasang for sending it in!

Graham caught the chinook over Griffith Woods:

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather