Warmer-than-average weather continues in Calgary

When we focus solely on our five-day forecast, it continues to make a pretty lovely go of it! Our temperatures will remain above-seasonal throughout, especially with our new seasonal average high of 11.4 C.

Alas, our high pressure never manages to stick around forever. The early look at our weekend conditions shows a chance for showers with an anticipated low near freezing from Saturday into Sunday – that's snow-makin' territory!

Carpe those diems while you can – the long-range trends don't show a bump back to 20 degrees beyond Wednesday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 5 C

Anne journeyed to Mount Yamnuska and snapped this breathtaking fall shot:

Viewer Anne's Mount Yamnuska shot.

