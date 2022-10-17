Warmer-than-average weather continues in Calgary

Viewer Anne's Mount Yamnuska shot. Viewer Anne's Mount Yamnuska shot.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022

The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina