Warmer this weekend in southern Alberta
And now we exhale.
A couple of messy days across our province are behind us.
Yesterday, Calgary took on one to two centimetres of snow after starting the afternoon up at 6 C. This was a common thread across southern Alberta. In fact, an early-morning check of 511Alberta still revealed a fair dozen collisions, many of which were north of Red Deer, as treacherous conditions due to frozen buildup continue.
Warmer days are ahead.
We lead off with a ridge of high pressure pushing in, which makes for cooler air circulating above us. Tomorrow, that setup will develop further, and we’ll find our way to sunnier straits; I expect to see a fair few wind warnings build in along the foothills, heralding a shift to chinook wind Saturday. Gusts may very well top 100 km/h in a few spots, as a warm burst of air will do its work, even here in Calgary. Some models show early gust values topping the 70 km/h range, but that remains to be seen!
Afterward, we cool back down, and enter another phase of snow showers Monday.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today:
- Partly cloudy, west wind early
- Daytime high: -1 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -9 C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C
Saturday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -6 C
Sunday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -8 C
Monday:
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: late flurries, low -12 C
Bob near Delacour, caught a really nifty shot of Black Angus cattle beneath a chinook arch against a mountain backdrop. As one does.
Send us your weather pics! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!
