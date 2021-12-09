Warmer this weekend in southern Alberta

And now we exhale.

A couple of messy days across our province are behind us.

Yesterday, Calgary took on one to two centimetres of snow after starting the afternoon up at 6 C. This was a common thread across southern Alberta. In fact, an early-morning check of 511Alberta still revealed a fair dozen collisions, many of which were north of Red Deer, as treacherous conditions due to frozen buildup continue.

Warmer days are ahead.

We lead off with a ridge of high pressure pushing in, which makes for cooler air circulating above us. Tomorrow, that setup will develop further, and we’ll find our way to sunnier straits; I expect to see a fair few wind warnings build in along the foothills, heralding a shift to chinook wind Saturday. Gusts may very well top 100 km/h in a few spots, as a warm burst of air will do its work, even here in Calgary. Some models show early gust values topping the 70 km/h range, but that remains to be seen!

Afterward, we cool back down, and enter another phase of snow showers Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, west wind early

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Monday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: late flurries, low -12 C

Bob near Delacour, caught a really nifty shot of Black Angus cattle beneath a chinook arch against a mountain backdrop. As one does.

