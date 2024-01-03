CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warmer weather for Thursday, but the cold's moving in

    It's back to warmer weather for Thursday.

    The fog patches should mix out early Thursday morning, leaving us with a sunny day.

    Still chilly in the morning, but a mild afternoon high of 4 C is expected.

    Highs will remain above normal and above freezing for the next few days.

    There is a small chance of a couple of snowflakes early Friday morning, but our greater chance for snow will be Saturday night into Sunday.

    It's too early to tell how much, but preliminary numbers look like two to seven centimetres in Calgary.

    While this won't be a game-changer, we really need any moisture we can get.

    Our weather team will keep an eye on this developing system and keep you updated.

    It will absolutely draw in cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

