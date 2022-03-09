Warmth is around the corner for Calgary

Another day, another bout of lethargy from Mother Nature – at least, locally. A sprawling system is expected to slide by tomorrow, but the extent of that will be a half-centimetre of snow in Calgary, and gusts in the 50 to 60 km/h range.

Call it the "growing pains" of our forecast, if you please – the other side of Thursday begins yielding warmth, and with it, the cautious optimism of a large forecast swing.

West wind aloft becomes a feature for the next several days; at this time, a few temperature swings are holding steady, but instead of highs below zero, we simply fall closer to our 2 C seasonal marker. As seen below (a snapshot of Sunday's upper air), the jet stream will linger south of us, but will still maintain those westerlies to a degree that pops us above seasonal.

If you've been enjoying the outdoor rinks our city (and province!) have to offer, hop on over the next couple of days. The window is closing for a good while, here.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Early cloud, afternoon sun

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: clear, low -13 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: flurries, low -12 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Keep those pics coming! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.