Warmth, wind, rain and flurries? Hodge-podge of conditions in Calgary and southern Alberta
CALGARY -- Today is a BUSY one in the world of forecasting! Today is the 'Deluxe Pizza' of weather.
Here's the breakdown:
Morning
Calgary: westerly gusts, with sporadic breaks, that keeps us in the positive. Unlikely we see precipitation.
Southern Alberta: "Oh, you've got west wind, Calgary? Hold my beer." A wind-warned area from K-Country across to Medicine Hat and south from there (also up to Nordegg!) producing gusts in the mid-80 km/h range. A band of rain showers mixed with snow will pass through. Gusts will start to die down across much of this area by mid-morning.
Afternoon
Calgary: Gusts continue, possibly pulling into the 50s or 60s. Our high is reached by mid-afternoon.
Southern Alberta: Gusts stay on the low ebb in that wind-warned region, save for communities in the southwest, where this sort of bluster is more common.
Evening
Cold front! We can anticipate some snow showers working their way through and affecting foothills communities once again. We'll drop into the negatives overnight and get milder highs tomorrow, as a consequence.
Here's the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Gusts up to 60 km/h, afternoon flurries
- Daytime high: 7 C
- Evening: snow showers, low -4 C
Tuesday:
- Snow showers early, then clearing
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: building flurries, low -4 C
Friday:
- Snow showers
- Daytime high: -1 C
- Evening: more snow, low -12 C
Photos today are from Michelle, taken at the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation area:
And Alan welcoming some, um, new neighbours:
You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield