Warner, Alta., man arrested in connection with weapons incident

A 19-year-old man from Warner, Alta., faces charges in connection with a weapons incident on the weekend.

RCMP responded to a home in the village of Warner on May 13.

"Officers attended and were able to de-escalate the situation and arrested a male without incident," police said in a statement.

"A knife was seized at the scene as evidence and no injuries were reported."

Dalton Carbert, who is from Warner, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody on a condition to appear in court in Lethbridge on June 2.