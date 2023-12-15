CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warrant issued for 51-year-old man in Lethbridge stabbing incident

    Lethbridge police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Black Plume in connection with a Dec.5 stabbing. (Photo supplied by Lethbridge Police Service) Lethbridge police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Black Plume in connection with a Dec.5 stabbing. (Photo supplied by Lethbridge Police Service)

    Lethbridge police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with an early December stabbing.

    On Dec. 5, at around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault after paramedics located a stabbing victim on the 800 block of 5 Avenue South.

    The 38-year-old man was transported to hospital, then airlifted to Calgary, where he is in stable condition.

    Investigation of surveillance video allowed police to identify the suspect, who was arguing with the victim prior to the assault. Police say it wasn’t a random incident.

    Rodney Michael Black Plume, 51, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

    Police haven’t been able to locate Black Plume and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444, and reference File #23028102. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News