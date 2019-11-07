Warrant issued for Calgary woman in connection with fraudulent mortgage applications
Warrants have been issued for Keelie Peterson, 22, following an investigation into fraudulent mortgage applications (RCMP)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 7:49AM MST
CALGARY – A High River RCMP investigation into fraudulent mortgage applications has resulted in a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old Calgary woman.
Keelie Linda Peterson is wanted on charges of:
- Using a forged document
- Failing to comply with a condition of a release
RCMP believe Peterson is in Calgary and say the wanted woman remains active on social media.
Anyone having information regarding Peterson's whereabouts is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-352-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.