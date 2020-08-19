CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have issued a warrant for a 24-year-old man accused of hit-and-run following a road rage incident that saw a man run over, leaving him with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Chinook Regional Hospital on Aug. 12 after a 37-year-old man was admitted suffering serious injuries. He was later transferred to hospital in Calgary, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The man had been driven to the hospital by a female acquaintance following an altercation with the driver of a red Volkswagen Jetta at 10th Street and Third Avenue N.

The Jetta was later located and the driver identified, however police have not been able to locate him.

Dylan Ivan Sokol, 24, of Lethbridge, is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Anyone with information on Sokol’s whereabouts is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.