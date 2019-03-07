The Lethbridge Police Service has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection with a Tuesday evening stabbing at a home in Lethbridge.

According to police officers, officers were called to a home in the Westside Trailer Park at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 5 following reports of an assault. A 29-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds was transferred by ambulance to hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, the stabbing victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police determined the stabbing victim had been with a group of people in the home when an argument escalated into a fight. The assailant and victim are known to one another.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Jarret Bruce Healy in connection with the stabbing on the charges of aggravated assault and two counts of breach of a recognizance.

The LPS has released a photo of Healy. Anyone having information regarding the stabbing suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.