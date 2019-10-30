LETHBRIDGE — Police in Lethbridge are looking for a man wanted in connection with an incident Tuesday at a Shoppers Drug Mart where a customer pointed a gun at staff after he was unhappy with the service.

Officers were called to the pharmacy in the 100 block of Columbia Boulevard West shortly before 6:30 p.m. Police say the customer, identified as 22-year-old David Guenther Krahn, left the store after being unhappy with the service he received and returned a short while later brandishing a gun.

He then left before police arrived. No one was injured.

Police identified Krahn from video surveillance. They say he is known to police.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Krahn faces several charges related to possession of a firearm.

Police are asking the public not to approach Krahn. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.