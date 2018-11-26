A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man in connection with an early Sunday morning attack at a downtown nightclub that left one man dead.

Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man that followed an altercation at Paranoia nightclub in the 100 block of 5 Avenue Southeast.

Harrison is described as:

Approximately 175 cm (5’9”) tall

Weighing approximately 86 kg (190 lbs)

Having black, shoulder length braided hair

According to Calgary Police Service officials, a physical altercation involving more than 20 people occurred within the nightclub shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 25. A man in his 30’s suffered severe injuries during the incident. He was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious, life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries. The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An autopsy has been conducted but police have not released the identity of the deceased. Friends confirm to CTV that the deceased is 37-year-old Rufus Sheek Eldin, a member of the local Sudanese community who is remembered as a sweet, kind, trustworthy man.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information regarding Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.