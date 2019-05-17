Members of the Olds RCMP detachment have arrested one suspect and issued a warrant for a 45-year-old man following an investigation into identity theft and the fraudulent purchase of a vehicle.

After learning that their personal information had been used to apply for car loans, credit cards and phone plans, a citizen contacted RCMP in mid-April to report the identity theft.

Officers determined that the victim’s identification had been used to buy a vehicle and the investigation led police to identify a resident of Olds as a suspect. On April 26, a search warrant was executed at the hotel where the suspect lived and, according to RCMP, several items related to counterfeiting, fraud and identification theft were seized.

Starr Audrey Bowman, 31, of Olds has been charged with:

Identity theft

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 (two counts)

Bowman is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Monday, May 27.

A warrant has been issued for 45-year-old Morgan Stephen Winter in connection with the investigation. The Olds resident is wanted on the charges of:

Using a forged document (three counts)

Identity theft (two counts)

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 (two counts)

Fraud over $5,000

Anyone with information regarding Bowman’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Olds RCMP detachment or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.