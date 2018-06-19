The Calgary Police Service is warning the public not to approach a 36-year-old man who is believed to be dangerous and wanted for parole violations.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Derek Faria in connection with undisclosed parole violations. According to police, Faria is believed to be in Calgary, Chestermere or the surrounding areas.

Faria is described as:

Approximately 188 cm (6’2)” tall

Weighing approximately 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having brown eyes and brown hair

Police officials have released a photograph of Faria.

Anyone who encounters Faria is asked to contact police immediately at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips regarding his whereabouts may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.