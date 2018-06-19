CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Warrant issued for potentially dangerous man believed to be in Calgary or Chestermere
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Derek Faria (image: Calgary Police Service)
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 4:55PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is warning the public not to approach a 36-year-old man who is believed to be dangerous and wanted for parole violations.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Derek Faria in connection with undisclosed parole violations. According to police, Faria is believed to be in Calgary, Chestermere or the surrounding areas.
Faria is described as:
- Approximately 188 cm (6’2)” tall
- Weighing approximately 91 kg (200 lbs)
- Having brown eyes and brown hair
Police officials have released a photograph of Faria.
Anyone who encounters Faria is asked to contact police immediately at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips regarding his whereabouts may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.