CALGARY -- After recovering two high-end vehicles believed to have been purchased fraudulently, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Calgary auto crimes unit has issued a warrant for a man they call a "prolific" offender.

Police say the vehicles were bought from multiple dealerships and the investigation involved members of British Columbia’s Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), Moose Jaw police, Lethbridge police, and the Calgary Police Service.

Two vehicles were recovered by IMPACT in Richmond, B.C.: a 2020 Ford truck valued at $74,000 and a 2019 Land Rover valued at $138,000.

“This suspect is well-known among auto crimes investigators and we suspect these vehicles were in the process of being transported to foreign black markets,” said Det. Knut Shoebotham, of the ALERT auto crimes unit in a release.

A warrant has been issued for Philip Mackay, 61, who is charged with fraud, possession of stolen property, and identity theft.

Mackay is currently in custody in Ontario for separate but similar offences.

Edmonton Police Service also issued a Canada-wide warrant for Mackay in April after he allegedly used false identification to purchase five luxury vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.