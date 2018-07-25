CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Warrants issued for Calgarian accused of assault, robbery and kidnapping
Warrants have been issued for Christopher Andrew Munro in connection with a CPS investigation into a July 23 assault, robbery and kidnapping in Riverbend (CPS)
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 4:39PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as investigators attempt to locate a Calgary man wanted in connection with a domestic assault and robbery and the kidnapping of two people.
Christopher Andrew Munro allegedly assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with at a home in the southeast neighbourhood of Riverbend at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 23. Munro is believed to have robbed the woman before forcing her and her roommate into a vehicle. The suspect allegedly stole the vehicle and forced the two victims out of the car in the southwest community of Lincoln Park.
The woman who had been in a relationship with Munro suffered minor injuries in the ordeal. The other victim was not injured.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the 27-year-old man on charges of:
- Kidnapping (two counts)
- Uttering threats (two counts)
- Intimidation
- Robbery
- Motor vehicle theft
- Theft under $5,000
Warrants that had been previously issued for Munro on unrelated charges remain in effect.
Munro is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- 178 cm (5’10”) tall
- Having a slim build
- Having green eyes and brown hair (that may be dyed blond)
Munro was last seen driving a grey 2006 Ford Focus.
Anyone with information pertaining to Munro’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.