The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as investigators attempt to locate a Calgary man wanted in connection with a domestic assault and robbery and the kidnapping of two people.

Christopher Andrew Munro allegedly assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with at a home in the southeast neighbourhood of Riverbend at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 23. Munro is believed to have robbed the woman before forcing her and her roommate into a vehicle. The suspect allegedly stole the vehicle and forced the two victims out of the car in the southwest community of Lincoln Park.

The woman who had been in a relationship with Munro suffered minor injuries in the ordeal. The other victim was not injured.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 27-year-old man on charges of:

Kidnapping (two counts)

Uttering threats (two counts)

Intimidation

Robbery

Motor vehicle theft

Theft under $5,000

Warrants that had been previously issued for Munro on unrelated charges remain in effect.

Munro is described as:

A Caucasian male

178 cm (5’10”) tall

Having a slim build

Having green eyes and brown hair (that may be dyed blond)

Munro was last seen driving a grey 2006 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information pertaining to Munro’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.