Warrants issued for Calgary man accused of harassing, forcibly confining woman
Matthew Timothy Thurlow (Calgary Police Service)
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 5:38PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is seeking information from the public regarding the current whereabouts of Matthew Timothy Thurlow.
The 29-year-old Calgarian is wanted in connection with criminal harassment, forcible confinement, and breach of probation following police investigations into several incidents earlier this month.
According to police, Thurlow harassed a woman who did not want to have a relationship with him and, during one of their encounters, confined her to a room.
The wanted man is describe as:
- Approximately 165 cm (5’5)” tall
- Having an average building
- Having brown hair and brown eyes
The Calgary Police Service has released a photograph of Thurlow. Anyone who encounters the 29-year-old or who has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.