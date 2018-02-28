CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Warrants issued for Calgary man after forged credit cards seized from northwest apartment
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 4:05PM MST
Arrest warrants have been issued for a 30-year-old Calgarian in connection with suspected credit card fraud and identity theft.
According to police, a customer attempted to make a purchase in a store in the 11900 block of Sarcee Trail Northwest in July of 2017 but the transaction was declined due to suspect fraud activity. The customer reviewed his accounts and discovered fraudulent activity on three of his credit cards, including a transfer of funds to a separate bank account, and he notified police.
Investigators determined the funds had been transferred to an account that had been obtained using another victim’s identity. Police connected the fraudulent activity to a gym membership, phone number and a possible address.
In late 2017, police searched a property in the 1000 block of Citadel Meadows Point Northwest and located:
- 16 cards containing forged credit card data
- Stolen documents and forged identification
- Devices for creating fraudulent payment cards
- A stolen vehicle
Police have identified the fraud suspect as Jakub Matthew Kornacki but attempts to locate the wanted man have been unsuccessful.
Kornacki is wanted on a number of charges that include:
- Fraud over $5,000
- Unauthorized use and possession of credit card data
- Possession of instruments for forging credit cards
- Identity theft
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
The wanted 30-year-old man is described as:
- Caucasian
- 173 cm (5’8”) tall
- Weighing 77 kg (170 lbs)
- Having a medium build
- Having green eyes and brown hair
- Having a ‘SANDY’ tattoo on his neck
Anyone with information regarding Kornacki’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tops may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.