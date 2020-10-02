CALGARY -- RCMP are asking for help from the public to locate a 34-year-old Delburne, Alta. man wanted in connection with an assault and unlawful confinement investigation.

According to RCMP, a man and a woman were driving from Calgary to Delburne on Sept. 8 when the man allegedly assaulted the woman and held her against her will.

The assault victim reported the incident to police several days later and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Ian Bruce Cameron.

Cameron is wanted on charges that include:

Unlawful confinement;

Assault causing bodily harm, and;

And failing to comply with a release order (two counts).

The 34-year-old is described as:

A Caucasian male;

Approximately 170 cm (5-7) tall;

Weighing 70 kg (154 lbs), and;

Having blond hair and brown eyes.

According to RCMP, the victim and the accused are known to one another.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cameron is asked to contact the Three Hills RCMP detachment at 403-443-5538 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.