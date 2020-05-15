CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for a serial offender wanted in connection with at least three recent Peeping Tom incidents targeting children.

On Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of Hubalta Rd. S.E. after reports a man had been seen masturbating while peering into the bedroom of a 12-year-old girl.

Police have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Keegan Spearchief and believe he is responsible for two similar incidents that occurred in April.

Spearchief — who is also known as Keegan Eagle Child — is considered a high-risk offender and efforts to locate the wanted man have been unsuccessful.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Spearchief who is described as:

Indigenous

196 cm (6-5) tall

Weighing approximately 82 kg (180 lbs)

Having long brown hair and brown eyes

Having a throwing star tattoo on his left shoulder

Spearchief was previously convicted of assault and voyeurism in connection with an August 2010 attack in the southeast neighbourhood of Dover and his criminal history includes numerous assault, sexual assault and break-and-enter convictions.

Anyone who encounters Spearchief is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.