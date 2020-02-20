CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as investigators attempt to locate Cory Carl Szabo, the Calgary man wanted in connection with a recent unprovoked assault at a southeast university.

Police have identified the 38-year-old Calgary man as the suspect in a Tuesday night assault of an employee at St. Mary's University.

According to police, the school employee spotted an unknown man in the school at approximately 7 p.m. and questioned why he was there. The suspect told the worker he was attending a meeting on campus.

Investigators believe the suspect left the campus after the interaction but returned less than an hour later. Police say the suspect regained access to the building when the staff member opened a door. The man them pushed the employee to the ground and proceeded to kick and punch him.

The employee suffered cuts to his face and arm as well as bruising to his back.

The investigation into the attack and a review of surveillance led police to identify Szabo as the suspect.

CPS officials say Szabo is also believed to be responsible for a random tire slashing in the school's parking lot that took place five days prior to the assault.

Police believe the assault and tire slashing were

Investigators do not believe the St. Mary's offences are connected to a recent assault in Fish Creek Park — where the suspect was described as dark skinned — but it hasn't been determined if they're connected to Saturday night's stabbing attack on a teenage boy at an off-leash dog park in Braeside.

Szabo, who is wanted on a charge of assault causing bodily harm, is described as:

A Caucasian male

Between 168 (5-6) and 175 (5-9) cm tall

Clean shaven

Having a medium build

Police have released surveillance images of Szabo.

Anyone who encounters Szabo or has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.