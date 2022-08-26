Warrior Relay Races back at Whoop-Up Days after eight years

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Despite muddy conditions Thursday evening, Whoop-Up Days' professional rodeo made its return for the first time in eight years.

“Growing up, it was always a big event, a big rodeo, and I’m just happy that it's coming back,” said Ty Provost, owner of Thunder Beings Relay and a participant in the Warrior Relay Races.

According to the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, this year's rodeo is one of Canada’s largest professionally sanctioned Canadian Professional Rodeo Association rodeos.

Each night consists of eight performances, including Ladies Barrel Racing, Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down, Saddle Bronc, Team Roping, Breakaway, Bull Riding and the Warrior Relay Races.

“(Warrior Relay Racing) is an exciting, fast and dangerous sport that consists of four guys, three horses, one jockey who races around the track bareback jumping from one horse to the other,” Provost said.

Provost added that Warrior Relay Racing is one of the oldest sports in North America and he's thrilled to show it off to others.

“It's an opportunity for us to show our horsemanship, show our culture, show our pride and where we're from and show our pride in our families,” Provost told CTV News.

For 2022, Whoop-Up Days brought the Warrior Relay Races back to Lethbridge.

Others taking part in the Warrior Relay Races seem to agree.

“It's good to display our sport, especially at a big, professional rodeo like this,” said Allison Red Crow, who travelled from the Siksika Nation to participate.

Red Crow, who is part of the action at Whoop-Up Days, said he hopes the sport continues to gain popularity.

“Hopefully, one day, it will become a contest, because this sport is really taking off and there's a lot more competitors, young guys, getting involved and we're here to display it to the city of Lethbridge,” Red Crow said.

Provost said that although it may not look too hard from the stands, racing can be a physical and mentally challenging sport.

“It challenges your spirit, your horsemanship, your patience, your grit. It's a very testing sport and once you accomplish all the training that you do with your horses and you see them perform on the track, it makes it all worthwhile,” he said.

The pro rodeo runs on Friday and Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m.