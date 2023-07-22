Wasa and Ta Ta Creek areas under evacuation alert due to out of control wildfire

More than 500 people have been told they may need to leave their homes due to a wildfire burning out of control in the East Kootenay area.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation alert on Friday for the Wasa and Ta Ta Creek areas, as hot, dry conditions sparked fire activity in the area.

Several other areas in the district were also put on alert due the St. Mary's River Fire, burning out of control near Cranbrook B.C.

Anyone under an evacuation alert should be ready to leave with important documents, pets, medications, and fuel and food.

Officials say residents with holiday trailers or boats in areas under an alert should move them.

Residents with livestock or large animals can contact the emergency information line by calling 250-426-2188 for more information or assistance.

The St. Mary's River Fire had grown to more than 4,000 hectares as of Saturday morning.