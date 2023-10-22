Wastewater from ruptured sewer line contained, no longer flowing into Bow River

Wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River from a ruptured sewage line that took place Saturday, the Town of Cochrane announced in a Sunday morning update.

A sewer line broke in the town of Cochrane late Saturday evening, causing an overland sewage discharge into the Bow River at the Highway 22 Bridge.

The town sent out advisories on social media late Saturday.

"Cochrane drinking water is not impacted and remains safe to drink," it said. "We are working with all relevant agencies, including the City of Calgary, Rocky View County and Alberta Environment and Parks."

Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, the town said in a statement, "Crews were on site throughout the night working on mitigation and containment efforts. As of early this morning, wastewater is no longer entering the river and is being contained on site."

The City of Calgary also issued a statement Sunday morning that the sewer line rupture has produced "no change in water quality at the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant.

"Calgary's water remains safe to drink."

Update 1 – The City of Calgary continues to closely monitor water quality after the overland sewage discharge in Cochrane.



Calgary’s water quality remains high and our water is safe to drink.



As a precaution, please stay away from the Bow River for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/9EAeXKMjjN — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) October 22, 2023

People are asked to avoid the area to allow crews space to respond to the incident.

Eastbound Griffin Road has been reduced to a single lane of traffic, and all pathways adjacent to the Bow River have been closed, from Riverfront Park to Griffin Industrial Point, including Jim Uffelmann Memorial Park.

Cochrane has activated its Emergency Coordination Centre.

In a release, the town said it learned at around 6 p.m. Saturday evening that a contractor doing work for the town "impacted our wastewater and water pipelines as they were setting up for drilling operations."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.