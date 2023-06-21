Watch: Hazardous household waste explodes inside garbage truck

A southern Alberta community says residents need to be more mindful about what they throw into the garbage after a battery and several aerosol cans led to a fire inside a garbage truck.

The City of Lethbridge released a video on Wednesday as a reminder to citizens about what shouldn’t be placed into their black carts for collection.

"A preventable fire ignited in the back of a waste collection truck due to improper disposal of a large battery and aerosol cans in a residential black cart," officials said in a statement.

"Thanks to the care and quick thinking of the driver, the fire was quickly extinguished before it caused severe and costly damage."

There are specific avenues to dispose of hazardous household waste such as batteries, aerosols and other materials, the city added.

"Residents can use the Waste Wizard at Lethbridge.ca or via the Lethbridge Loop app to determine where tricky materials can be disposed of."

Officials said this situation also serves to remind residents to move their black carts back onto their property in a timely fashion to prevent anyone else from putting hazardous material into carts without the homeowner noticing.