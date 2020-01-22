CALGARY -- Four words of advice for any lawyer set to cross-examine a witness in an Alberta courtroom, from now on: hydrate on your dime.

That's because a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Tuesday that Alberta Justice will be removing water coolers for lawyers from Alberta courtrooms,

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer took to Twitter to deny speculation that tissues and water would no longer be provided to witnesses and judiciary writing, ‘this has- and will not - change.’

Lawyers have to provide their own water or can have filtered water available in water fountains, in the kitchen and break areas, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

2/2 Lawyers will be responsible for providing their own water or can have filtered water available in water fountains, in the kitchen, and in break areas. Removing water coolers for lawyers in courtrooms will save Alberta Courts approximately $50,000 #abpoli #ableg — Doug Schweitzer (@doug_schweitzer) January 22, 2020

The total savings of removing water coolers is pegged at approximately $50 000.