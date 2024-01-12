CALGARY
Calgary

    • Water main break affects 2 homes, business in Ogden

    Crews shut down a small section of road for a water main repair on Friday morning.

    A water main break in the southeast community of Ogden is affecting at least two homes and a business.

    At about 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Crestwood Road S.E.

    A small section of road in the area was blocked off for crews to conduct repairs.

