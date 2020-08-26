CALGARY -- A small sinkhole developed near Hospital Drive N.W. at the Foothills Medical Centre following a water main break Monday afternoon.

The break also caused flooding to a portion of the road.

Barriers were put in place and a section of the road has been closed off. Crews are on site to help reroute traffic while the sinkhole is repaired.

Anyone entering the hospital is asked to use the 29th St N.W. entrance to avoid congestion in the affected area.

Patient care and water supply will not be affected. Delivery of materials also remains unaffected.

The source of the water main break is currently unknown, and crews are assessing the extent of repairs needed.