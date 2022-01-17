Water main break on 9th Avenue S.W. slows morning commute

An early morning water main break along one of the main arteries into Calgary's downtown core could potentially cause significant delays during the morning commute.

City officials confirmed just before 6 a.m. that Ninth Avenue S.W. has been reduced from four eastbound lanes to a single lane near 16th Street S.W. in Sunalta on the western edge of downtown.

Crews are on scene attempting to repair the break.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.