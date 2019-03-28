CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Water main repair impacts traffic in downtown core
Traffic along 9 Avenue S.W., between 11 Street and 14 Street, will be impacted for emergency water main repair from 9 am Thursday until 8:00 pm Sunday March 31.
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:08AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:14AM MDT
City crews will start work to fix a water main along 9th Avenue SW on Thursday morning and the construction will have a significant impact on traffic in the area over the next few days.
Beginning at 9 a.m., 9 Avenue SW, between 11 Street and 14 Street, will be reduced to one lane.
Motorists are being advised to find alternate routes if heading into the core on 9th Avenue S.W.
The work will continue until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.