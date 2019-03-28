City crews will start work to fix a water main along 9th Avenue SW on Thursday morning and the construction will have a significant impact on traffic in the area over the next few days.

CLOSURE: Significant traffic impacts on 9 Avenue S.W. between 11 Street S.W. and 14 Street S.W. from 9 am today thru 8 pm Sunday March 31 for emergency water main repair. Alternate routes are recommended, and delays in the area should be expected. #yyctraffic — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 28, 2019

Beginning at 9 a.m., 9 Avenue SW, between 11 Street and 14 Street, will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists are being advised to find alternate routes if heading into the core on 9th Avenue S.W.

The work will continue until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.