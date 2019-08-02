Emergency crews are preparing for what they call the busiest weekend of the year on the Bow River.

With temperatures expected to reach the mid to high-20s C, it’s estimated about 6,000 people will kayak, float on rafts, or paddle board on the river over the August long weekend.

Safety is top of mind for the Calgary Fire Department, who confirmed it had already responded to 26 water-related incidents since May 1, on par with the 28 incidents fire responded to in the same timeframe in 2018.

Batt. Chief, Alistair Robin says wearing a life jacket remains the number one tool to save a life. The fine for not wearing one can go as high as $500.

Transport Canada regulations require enough life jackets for everyone on board a raft or boat and City of Calgary bylaws require them to be worn at all times on the river.

“Fortunately people have been really good this year at doing this, you need to wear one,” Robin said.

“It’s also important to have a good plan before you go, to let people know where you plan to enter and exit the river. You should also bring the right equipment with if you’re rafting, like whistlers, paddlers, ropes, and bailers.”

Robin added rafts should never be tied together. He also said life jackets should be worn by pets, prompting a reminder after a Bow River rescue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

“A woman with her dog decided to swim to a small island in the middle of the river, but she couldn’t swim back so we used our jet boat to rescue her,” Robin said.

“Swimming with a pet is dangerous because if your pet gets in trouble then of course owners make decisions that aren’t the best for themselves in the process.”

It’s clear there’s a number of things Calgarians should bring to stay safe on the water, but alcohol and cannabis is not included on that list.

Calgary police say they have not seen many incidents involving cannabis on the water, but still seize alcohol during river check-stops.

Enforcement is expected to increase this weekend on the water.

Police, Fire, and Alberta Fish and Wildlife boats will be monitoring the water to keep people safe on the Bow River.