Advertisement
Waterton Lakes National Park to increase admission fees
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 7:20PM MST
Waterton Lakes National Park to increase admission fees on Feb.1. (Image from Waterton Lakes National Park Facebook page)
CALGARY -- It will cost a little more to visit Waterton Lakes National Park starting on Feb.1.
According to a social media post on Waterton Lakes Nation Park Facebook account, this service-based adjustment brings Waterton Lakes in line with the six other mountain national parks.
- Adjusted daily admission fees will be:
- $10 for adults, a three-dollar increase
- $8.40 for seniors, a $ 1.50 increase
- a family pass will be $20, up four dollars
- and those that are under 17 are still free.
The fees collected are re-invested to support visitor programs, services, and facilities, in addition to engaging visitors in conservation efforts.
You can find more information on fees at Waterton by visiting their website.