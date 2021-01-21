CALGARY -- It will cost a little more to visit Waterton Lakes National Park starting on Feb.1.

According to a social media post on Waterton Lakes Nation Park Facebook account, this service-based adjustment brings Waterton Lakes in line with the six other mountain national parks.

Adjusted daily admission fees will be:

$10 for adults, a three-dollar increase

$8.40 for seniors, a $ 1.50 increase

a family pass will be $20, up four dollars

and those that are under 17 are still free.

The fees collected are re-invested to support visitor programs, services, and facilities, in addition to engaging visitors in conservation efforts.

You can find more information on fees at Waterton by visiting their website.