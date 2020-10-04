CALGARY -- An Alberta country star has expressed her support for front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Terri Clark posted a video message on the Alberta Health Services Twitter account Sunday, saying the pandemic has created an "unprecedented need" for health professionals and they need our support.

“Thank you so much for putting your lives on the line on a daily basis and being on the front lines for all of us,” says Medicine-Hat born country star, @TerriClarkMusic. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you every single day, and we appreciate you more than you will ever know.” pic.twitter.com/ukUMSOMSua — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) October 4, 2020

"I want to extend my thanks to all the health-care workers in Alberta and beyond," she said.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, emphasized her own support for the province's front-line workers during her update on Oct. 1, particularly those involved in an outbreak at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre.

"I sympathize with all front-line workers," she said. "I appreciate all of the work that goes into responding to this outbreak and the tremendous effort that is underway right now to ensuring that there is no onward spread at the Foothills and the other health-care settings across the province to make sure that the everyday precautions are in place to prevent spread."

According to the latest statistics from Alberta Health, there are 1,558 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 64 people are in hospital.

Fifteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit while 272 Albertans have died from complications caused by the illness.