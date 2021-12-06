'We are a city that's a centre of excellence at energy transition': Gondek goes to Houston petroleum show

CALGARY -

Mayor Jyoti Gondek is going on the road to spread the good word about the province's energy sector.

She's going to the Global Petroleum Show in Houston, which Calgary will host in 2023.

"There is a public perception issue," Gondek said, "With how we view ourselves as Albertans versus how the rest of the world views us, so I think it's incredibly important to get out there and talk about the things we have been successful at.

"It's important to talk about the fact that we are a city that's a centre of excellence at energy transition – and focus on the positive."

Gondek said she hopes to attract green investment to Calgary.

Provincial energy minister Sonya Savage is in Houston as well, where she'll be meeting with U.S. government officials and stakeholders.

Savage will also travel to New Orleans for the Energy Council Conference.