CALGARY -- As the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 continues to rise in the Calgary zone, Mayor Naheed Nenshi says there's significant reason for optimism despite the fact the pandemic will continue into 2021.

Speaking Friday at what's expected to be the City of Calgary's final COVID-19 reponse update of 2020, the mayor took time to mourn those lost to the virus and reflect on the most unusual of years.

"We're now up to 7,043 active cases here in the Calgary zone and, I'm sorry to since, since I stood here last week, we have lost 41 more of our friends and neighbours," said Nenshi. "The death numbers, of course, are increasing significantly. Here in Calgary we are now at 256 lives lost.

"Every one of those was a family member, was a loved one, was a friend, was a co-worker … every one of those people was a member of the community and a member of our community that was much loved."

Nenshi says he expects the death count to increase over the coming weeks as there are currently patients who are in the health-care system and are extremely ill, but believes the growth in the number of deaths will soon peak. He's extremely encouraged by the arrival of the vaccine to Alberta, which he attributes to great human achievement.

"It's been a tough year," said Nenshi. "We are getting through this together."

The mayor says he sympathizes with those who are struggling with the different circumstances the 2020 holiday season presents.

"This is the time of year where we want to get together with our friends and family, we want to share food and hugs, we want to celebrate together. But of course this year the safest, kindest, and most legal way of celebrating Christmas is with the people who live in your home. I know that's going to be tough.

"It's so easy for us to feel like this has been a year where so much has been taken away, where we've lost so many things. And it's true, we have. We've lost a lot of our traditions. Children in particular have been thrown in and out of school. They've had to figure out new ways of being and new ways of doing things."

Nenshi adds that a lot of community organizations are in a lot of trouble at the moment and he encourages donations to these causes from anyone who is able to do so.

"Give a little bit more so that others can share a little bit of solace and a little bit of happiness this season."