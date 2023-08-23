'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safety

The family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.

Abdul Mufti, 71, was last seen in the community of Falconridge on Aug 3rd near his home at 200 Falworth Way N.E.

His daughter Bakhtawar Qayyum Mufti lives in Frankfurt, Germany and said she last had communication with her father last month.

“Last time when I talked to my father, it's 30th July,” she said.

The younger Mufti said she, along with her family, are struggling to sleep, eat and are worried that her father is not safe.

“It's still 20 days, but we are hopeless,” she said.

“Our prime concern is that we want to know if my father is alive or not. My father is (a) diabetic patient, he's 70, plus, he is a heart patient and he cannot survive without medicine, even one day and it's now 20 days, (since) he is disappearing. So we are very worried."

She said her father has lived in Calgary for 25 years.

Police said several units are investigating Mufti’s disappearance including homicide detectives.

Mufti says her father had been living with a friend and his family at the home for about a month and a half.

Police executed a search warrant at the home last week, combing through evidence and laying markers down.

Investigators said his credit cards have been used in and around Calgary but not by Mufti himself.

“We pray all the time, we are feeling stress (about) what happened to my father, is he alive or not,” said Mufti.

Mufti says police told her family that his credit cards had seen big purchases and that a $78,000 dollar loan was taken out by her father to purchase a Range Rover and two other vehicles.

CTV News spoke with a woman in the home on Wednesday, who confirmed she knew Mufti, but declined to comment. There were also four kids at the address as well.

Mufti is described as 177.8 centimetres tall (5'10"), approximately 88.45 kilograms (195 pounds) with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Mufti's whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.