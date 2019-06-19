A group that works with troubled youth across the country now has a new, important tool in the fight against Canada's opioid crisis.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada has partnered with Adapt Pharma Canada, the manufacturers of the NARCAN Nasal Spray, for a three-year commitment to supply the drug and train workers how to use it.

The spray is a ready-to-use, needle-free measured dose designed for emergency use in case of an opioid overdose outside of a hospital.

Officials say the program will also help open a dialogue about opioid use and give workers the confidence they need when faced by a crisis situation.

Jeff Dyer, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary, says his organization serves thousands of youth in the city, many of whom are vulnerable.

"Nobody's been untouched by the opioid crisis in our city or our country," he says. "Three young people in the last year were lost and they overdosed simply from a fentanyl overdose."

Dyer says drug use is very common in every city and neighbourhood but the opioid crisis has brought it to a whole new level, which is why medications like naloxone are so important to counteract overdoses.

"This actually makes sure that every young person gets a second and even third chance if necessary."

The NARCAN Nasal Spray also makes it so that the drug is available on hand wherever they are.

"Because we are on the front line of some of the most traumatized young people, we use this frequently but this is a much safer, much quicker and much easier to use dosage."

Dyer says the nasal spray will also make it easier for staff too.

"They're going to feel at ease and comfortable when they need to use it should they ever be called upon."

The partnership includes a supply of doses to cover the next three years but Dyer anticipates it to continue well beyond that time.