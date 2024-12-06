We can expect a mostly warm and wet weekend for Calgary

The weather this weekend has a little bit of something for everyone.

If you're a lover of warm temperatures, then you were probably quite pleased with the high of 11 C we felt in the city on Friday afternoon thanks to some gusty westerly winds.

Those winds will hold steady overnight.

Saturday is shaping up to be above seasonal with a high of 6 C, but you'll have to prepare for the risk of some isolated showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Low pressure is moving in from B.C. and is packing a decent amount of precipitation.

Already, some regions in B.C. around Golden are under winter storm warnings and snowfall warnings associated with this system.

A lot of this wet weather is going to be blocked by the Rockies, but areas along the Yellowhead in central Alberta and areas in the southeast like Medicine Hat will get rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday.

With the mild temperatures over the past several days, much of what falls on the ground will melt quickly, but there is the risk of some slippery roads in Calgary with temperatures dipping below zero overnight.

Once the trough leaves Alberta on Monday, another ridge of high pressure is moving in that will get our temperatures back above seasonal by mid-week.