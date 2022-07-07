'We come to you': Shakespeare on the Go! brings its best across Calgary

One of the city's most popular outdoor events is heading your way this summer. At least, that's the idea.

Previously known as Shakespeare by The Bow, Shakespeare on the Go! will travel to every quadrant of Calgary this year in an effort to show Calgarians the crew's accessible, "ridiculous" take on The Merry Wives of Windsor.

"I would categorize this particular show as more of a farce," actress Abby McDougall told CTV News. "It's pretty silly and goofy. We've got bright colors, fun music and some really accessible Shakespeare here."

The play tells the tale of a man who tries to deceive two women, and the revenge they aim to take.

"People just don't know it very well, but it's one of the more fun (Shakespeare plays), which I think we need right now," McDougall said.

Jane MacFarlane, who directs the play and adapted the script, agrees.

"I always say 'I know there is a whole bunch of you who think they're going to hate this, but by the end of this you are going to love it.' And they do," she said. "I don't want it to feel important, I want it to feel relatable and clear. It's a fun 75 minutes."

A smaller, travelling, pandemic-friendly version of the event was successful last year. It prompted the expansion for 2022.

"Now that we are travelling to different parks around the city, lots of families can enjoy it who maybe can't make it all the way out to downtown," McDougall said. "So it's really nice to get all different types of audiences and see what they will react to. We come to you. You don't have to come to us."

The show runs from Friday until August 7th in a new location almost every night, Wednesday to Sunday. It'll be performed at Heritage Park on Tuesdays.

Every performance will be free and weather permitting.

For more information about where and when you can catch Shakespeare on the Go!, visit theatrecalgary.com/shakesbow.