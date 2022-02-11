‘We have taken extra precautions’: Lethbridge businesses weigh in on rise in downtown criminal activity

For two consecutive years, Lethbridge has topped Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index, which measures the seriousness of reported criminal activity.

Several downtown businesses have been targeted by thieves in the past few months, but the Lethbridge Police Service says officers are working with business owners and the public to tackle the issue.

King of Trade on 5th Street South has had its windows smashed twice in the span of roughly one month, including a break-in on Christmas day. The owner is in the process of adding extra protection.

“We've ordered roll shutters, and that takes a little bit of time to get those in and installed, but in the next couple of months we'll have those installed,” explained King of Trade owner Hunter Heggie.

“It'll be a big relief, frankly, to be able to lock that at night, close those roll shutters and go home to sleep well.”

Heggie says the police have been very helpful throughout the entre process.

“The break-in Christmas morning, they caught the guys right away, they were on it.

“I was so impressed with the city police, they've been great to deal with. And Downtown Lethbridge has been great to deal with, and so has the City of Lethbridge. They're trying to do some things to help.”

Other businesses on 5th Street South say they've also added protective measures to decrease the likelihood of theft both during the day and at night.

“We've had our door locked ever since the beginning of COVID-19 to help mitigate with numbers, and (kept) our capacity limit where its supposed to be, which we've found has also, in turn, kept a more safe environment, which surprisingly has helped quite a bit just locking our door,” said Silla Designs sales associate Kenzie Nieuwenhuis.

“Its kind of weird for customers. We feel a little bad, but it’s made a big difference. I feel like our store is very well protected.”

Parmasave owner Cara Draffin said she feels safe, but can understand why some others don’t.

“We have taken extra precautions as far as alarms and videos and that type of thing,” Draffin said. “Our door structure is so that we have wood on our doors and stuff, the windows are quite a bit smaller, there’s not really a big pane of glass that can be broken.”

Lethbridge police have unveiled several initiatives to try and crack down on crime in the downtown area, but police say residents and businesses can also help.

“Our citizens are basically our most important critical partner that we have in the fight against crime,” explained LPS Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh.

“If we have better partnership and understanding of what each person’s role is, I think we can make significant decreases in the crime than we've already seen drop, but we can even move forward on that even more.”

According to the LPS, property crime in the downtown zone increased slightly in 2021, but crime throughout the city overall decreased by eight per cent.

“That’s thanks to a lot of the initiatives that we’ve done,” said Mehdizadeh.

“Active enforcement, more visibility, targeting the right individuals and of course, the good work that our citizens have done in coming forward to report criminal activity have also helped tremendously.”

In 2019, the city released a 50 per cent matching grant for businesses that have had to add exterior security upgrades. So far, the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design grant has chipped in more than $80,000 in funding to 38 properties as of October 2021.