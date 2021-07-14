FORT MACLEOD -- The last time Lane Tailfeathers' family saw him, he was wearing a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and a baseball cap near his father’s home in Fort Macleod.

That was on June 20th and he hasn't been seen since.

"We just want to bring him home. He has family that loves him. He has kids that love him," said Tailfeathers' sister Billi-J Heavyshield.

"If any of you know where my brother is, please just bring him back to us or tell us where he is so we can bring him home. We just want to bring our brother home."

According to the RCMP, Tailfeathers, 35, could possibly be in the Lethbridge area.

He is described as Indigenous, 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with brown hair and brown eyes.

"The Alberta Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation into his disappearance, and the RCMP continue to seek out information from the public on the whereabouts of Lane," said an RCMP spokesperson.

"Should anyone have any information, they are asked to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4406 or their local police. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."

Tailfeathers' family was given permission from police to search the river valley area near Fort Macleod on June 29th.

Since then, they've covered much of the region by boat or with drones, but they're still left looking for answers.

More than 800 people have also joined a Facebook group to share information and volunteer for search parties.

"We have a big family, and I'd like to thank all of the people that have supported us, you know, throughout this ordeal," said Tailfeathers' dad Steven Heavyshield.

"I still have a lot of hope and a lot of faith in what I believe in you know, that my son is okay out there some place."

Tailfeathers is described as a respectful and friendly person who is close with his family.

The family hopes that by sharing the story, someone will come forward with additional information, even if it's anonymous, that may help them locate him.