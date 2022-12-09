'We just wanted to spread the love of music': Family of South Korean immigrants sharing hope through music

Being in the hospital over the holidays is tough, so to help raise spirits, the Chinook Regional Hospital hosts ‘Music in the Atrium’ where local musicians spread joy through their love of music.

The Cho Trio is one of the groups taking part.

Every Friday at noon, Youngim Song and her two children, Sebin and Soobin Cho, can be heard throughout the hospital atrium.

"We just wanted to spread the love of music to patients who are in the hospital," said Song’s son Sebin.

Song has been playing classical piano for over 30 years and passed that love of music to her children.

Sebin, 15, has been playing the cello for six years and 17-year-old Soobin has played the violin for eight.

They moved to Lethbridge last December from South Korea with the hopes of a new life and new experiences.

"We moved because I really wanted to experience life and education in a different country and this is where my father could get a job in Canada," said Cho.

They've been a part of music in the atrium since September, sharing their beautiful melodies with anyone who'll listen.

"A few weeks ago, somebody sat down beside me and they were on their way to day surgery," said Filomena Leporte-Packer, the volunteer coordinator for Chinook Regional Hospital.

"They said we just have to sit and listen for a minute. They said it's just what I needed to calm me and get me prepared for surgery."

The Cho Trio are just one of many groups who take part in music in the atrium.

"We’ve got probably now a pool of about 15 musicians that will come in and play in the atrium or they'll go up to some of the floors and play," added Leporte-Packer.

Cho says they're looking forward to continuing to share their love of music at the hospital throughout the holidays and beyond.

"I really find comfort in listening to music and playing music," he told CTV News.

"I just thought it’d be really nice if we could come on the holidays and play here and bring comfort and its soothing effects to the patients and their families here."

The hospital is always looking for more musicians to take part in music in the atrium.

To find out more, you can call the Chinook Regional Hospital and speak with the volunteer resources department.