'We need to make sure lives are taken care of, because people are dying': Shelters deal with hike in demand due to the cold

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

As southern Albertans brace themselves for more cold conditions, those living on the streets have a far more difficult battle ahead.

Trying to find a place to warm up in Lethbridge may not be easy at the moment, as one shelter says they’ve seen a dramatic rise in demand.

“There’s more need,” said Jennifer Lepko, the director of fund development with Streets Alive.

“There’s people looking for mitts, gloves, toques, any warm clothing that they could possibly have. So, the needs are just much bigger than what we've seen, and mostly due to the weather that we're experiencing right now.”

According to Lepko, the cold has been brutal on those seeking shelter.

“The weather that we're experiencing right now is literally life-threatening,” said Lepko.

“If you're out for any length of time, there’s life-threatening impact that that will have on you. We're seeing a lot of frostbite, we're seeing a variety of lost lives. It’s a huge issue.

Despite the increase in demand at the shelter, Lepko promises nobody will be turned away.

“We’re going to make sure that they're going to be safe and be warm,” Lepko said.

“This is a different type of thing where it really is life and death, and we will not leave somebody on our doorstep just because we might be a person over (the shelter limit), we need to make sure lives are taken care of, because people are dying”

Lepko said Streets Alive is well stocked at the moment, but donations of items such as winter clothing, blankets or financial donations are always appreciated.

FRIENDSHIP SOCIETY

As some of Lethbridge’s most vulnerable scramble to find warmth, a post on social media alleged the city was shutting down The Friendship Society’s temporary warming centre. The city released a statement saying it was The Friendship Society's decision to move clients to the Alpha House shelter, and held an online press conference to address the situation.

“It was supposed to be open for a two-week period, and that two-week period comes to a close on the Tuesday coming up,” explained director of community services, Michael Fox.

“So what we did is we met with all the partners to make sure that we have a plan in place, so as it transitions and starts to close down because they're only open until Tuesday, to make sure that the necessary resources to make sure people are able to find warming centres and find shelter space are available.”

Mayor Blaine Hyggen said he isn’t sure where the comments are coming from, and said he and the city will continue to support the shelter.

“I have spent time at the warming centre recently and I commend the Friendship Society for all the work they have done,” Hyggen said.

“The community has really come together to make sure folks are looked after and their needs are met.”

The City of Lethbridge said they will be meeting with key partners including the Diversion Outreach Team (DOT), Alpha House and the Sik-Ooh-Kotoki Friendship Society to ensure a smooth transition process and ensure all vulnerable populations are supported based on their needs.

The Friendship Society declined to comment on the situation.