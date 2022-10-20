'We're burning out:' Outreach group calls for more funding as city takes collaborative approach to winter homeless response
Calgary is experiencing warmer than usual temperatures this fall, but winter is fast approaching and a local outreach group is already pressuring the city to make better preparations to care for unhoused individuals.
The city’s community development committee recently approved $2.3 million over the next four years to the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) through its Community Safety Investment Framework (CSIF).
The city also said it would be investing $1.2 million for The Alex mobile response team alongside the Calgary Police Service and putting in more than $2 million towards the Alpha House’s Downtown Addiction Outreach Partnership (DOAP).
The CSIF accounts for $9.87 million with funds going to 25 different support projects over four years that “improve wellbeing of Calgarians through an equitable and effective crisis.”
While the investments are viewed as a positive step forward, some local outreach groups feel their work is being undervalued.
BeTheChangeYYC for example received a $77,000 allocation in CSIF funding for 2022, which is an increase from the $55,000 received last year.
The organization is 90 per cent volunteer run and has been operating on Calgary streets for the past seven years to provide emergency essentials, food, water, clothing and harm reduction resources.
Founder and CEO, Chaz Smith says he’s grateful for the funding, but notes that his team needs at least $100,000 more to be sustainable. He adds that the city also failed to account for the requirement of an annual global audit for the CSIF funds which costs another $10,000.
“We’re burning out because of immense inflation and if we don’t have staff, if we don't have volunteers that can drive to these places where emergency responses are happening, we aren't able to hand out those emergency essentials that folks need,” said Smith.
“We need street outreach level services that need to be scaled up to meet folks where they're at because 30 per cent of everyone we served last year said that they would be sleeping outside.”
Smith’s organization is 60 per cent funded by citizen donations, but rising inflation costs and higher demand for outreach services are stretching staff members thin. Many of his volunteers are also paying for gas and supplies out of pocket to keep the program going.
He notes that his team has also been training members of 10 other outreach groups in an effort to collaboratively tackle homeless support in all four quadrants of the city.
“We're going to try and save as many lives as we can and prevent as many ligaments as we can from having to be amputated, but we also have 311 now forwarding calls to our pilot phone so it's hurting the capacity of our program.”
“So for us to sustain this level of operations, we require at least two more positions in order to manage our fleet of growing volunteer outreach workers.”
Smith says his team completed 16,854 interactions with unhoused Calgarians last year while distributing more than 96,000 food and drink items. A total of 2,130 referrals were also completed for housing, clothing, emergency shelters, food and mental health or medical support.
The CHF reported that 11,585 interactions were completed and 85,695 basic needs were handed out from December 2021 to March 2022. Its winter report also highlighted a total of 7,087 visits to warming centres during that time.
Smith claims however that the CHF included BeTheChangeYYC interactions and basic need handouts in their own report, yet still received a far larger sum of funding from the city.
“I am very concerned to be told over and over again that there are no more CSIF funds left, yet to see such a large sum given to an organization that doesn’t even do outreach makes no sense.”
“CHF appears to be managing the funds to make us all do more work, while it appears they are taking credit on our outreach teams’ behalf and awarded more funding which doesn’t directly benefit what our program needs to operate.”
In December 2021, city council directed administration to implement an emergency response to extreme weather. The city allocated $750,000 and engaged CHF to co-design and manage the delivery of the project until the end of 2022.
The United Way also contributed an additional $100,000 in an effort to create more warming centres, reduce barriers to shelters and distribute more basic needs.
Smith adds that his team has been working countless volunteer hours with other outreach groups under those funds for last winter’s response, but says no compensation was awarded to his organization.
“Why did city council direct administration to make sure organizations like BeTheChangeYYC receive some of the $750,000, but then we didn’t receive any of it?
“City council and the mayor appear to say one thing, while administration appears to do something else altogether. What is the disconnect here? Why are we being left out?”
CSIF FUNDING APPLICATIONS BASED ON SEVERAL FACTORS
The city says funding for the CSIF is administered through a combination of evidence-based, targeted allocations and open calls.
In 2021, BeTheChangeYYC was allocated funding through CSIF for strengthening its crisis support and the city says additional funds were allocated in 2022 to deliver a street outreach program.
In a statement to CTV News, the city noted that the CHF received a larger, more targeted allocation to support the city’s extreme weather response.
“The City of Calgary counts on the expertise of the CHF given their mandate to guide the fight against homelessness in our city and due to their expertise working with the homeless serving sector,” read the statement.
CSIF funding recommendations are made using a comprehensive review process by a multi-disciplinary panel. Funding applications are assessed based on the following criteria:
- Organizational eligibility;
- Program alignment to the Community Safety Investment Framework outcomes;
- Organizational capacity to deliver services; and
- Existing or new programs.
A council-approved Terms of Reference guides all CSIF allocations and all funds have been allocated in 2022.
CHF COMMITS TO CREATING WARMING CENTRES
Last year, homeless Calgarians could often be found congregating in tent cities outside the Calgary Drop-In Centre and at LRT stations.
The CHF hopes to make some positive changes and says that the CSIF funding it has received will primarily go towards the creation of new warming and cooling spaces throughout the city over the next four years.
The CHF’s president of stakeholder relations Philippe Reicher says his team is working primarily with established shelters and more than 20 social agencies and outreach groups in a collaborative approach.
“The outreach teams are critical in our case and for this coordinated response when it comes to actually reaching out to vulnerable populations,” he said.
“We then work with them for example by providing them the opportunity to have basic needs that they can then distribute to those populations. It’s really coordinating their respective efforts into something that is much more coordinated and deploying it in a coherent manner will increase the efficacy and the impact of that sort of outreach.”
Reicher mentioned that he recognizes the incredible hard work of outreach groups that are under pressure to stay afloat, but also noted that a wide range of them have support.
He said some are charitable organizations with paid staff, while others are volunteer run, so his team’s goal is to ensure taxpayer money from CSIF is spent as responsibly as possible.
“At the end of the day, the money we are spending on behalf of the city is really actually citizens' money and we need to make sure that we have processes in place that are equitable, accessible and accountable.”
“So we do a lot of due diligence to make sure that wherever we spend the money and wherever we apply the resources, that is something that can be reported back and we can actually show by doing something what we are able to achieve.”
The CHF says it distributed $480,000 worth of goods which organizations like BeTheChange YYC accessed as part of their outreach work.
Reicher says plans for more warming spaces are in the works and efforts to decrease shelter barriers are top of mind moving forward.
“Over the last few months, we have shown that we have been able to build relationships across many groups and there’s a willingness to continue to do so.”
“I hope we can continue that as winter is fast approaching so we can all make sure we take care of our vulnerable Calgarians.”
MORE FUNDING NEEDED TO BOLSTER HOMELESS RESPONSE: COUN. PENNER
City councillor and chair of the city’s community development committee Kourtney Penner says the city and several other large municipalities across Alberta are in need of additional support for what she calls a health addictions and housing crisis.
“This is this is a society-wide issue so we need society, society as a whole, to talk about and what that looks like is different for everybody,” said Penner.
“We need Calgarians to find ways to step up as well in support and to give guidance and direction again to our provincial and federal governments, to push them to do that work and be partners with us as well.”
Penner emphasized the importance of relationship building amongst Calgary’s several non-profit, homeless support and outreach agencies.
She said the goal with CSIF funding allocations is not to take away from groups that have the capacity to do more, but for her committee to “challenge the assumptions of the systems.”
“So we need to ask what outreach is? What are best practices and what is good governance? What I would encourage all groups to do is to look at ways they can partner and learn from each other to build relationships,” she said.
“Yes, referrals do happen back and forth from agency to agency, but from a BeTheChangeYYC perspective who is doing great work and trying to build capacity, I would hope that some of the larger organizations are helping steer them towards that capacity building.”
The community development committee is expected to receive an update in the next couple of months on some of the successes and learnings from last year’s winter response strategy.
